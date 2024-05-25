Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 740 ($9.41) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

About Oxford Biomedica

LON:OXB opened at GBX 327 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.50 ($6.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £327 million, a PE ratio of -510.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

