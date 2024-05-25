Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 740 ($9.41) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OXB
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
About Oxford Biomedica
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.