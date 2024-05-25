Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,513 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 1,380,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

