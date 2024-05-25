Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $365.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.39.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.