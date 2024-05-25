Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $345.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Shares of PANW opened at $321.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.74. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

