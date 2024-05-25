Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.91. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.01 million, a PE ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

