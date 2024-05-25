PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 3.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

PARK24 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

