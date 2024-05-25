Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.84 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

