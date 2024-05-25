Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.75. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

