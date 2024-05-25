Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading Down 2.9%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37. 19,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 22,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

