Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,970 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.