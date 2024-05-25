Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 219.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $530,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

