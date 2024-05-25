Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,431,665 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $753,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,189,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,567,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 3,036,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

