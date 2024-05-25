Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 484,151 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.43% of Zimmer Biomet worth $619,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,651. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

