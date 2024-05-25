Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,199,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,910 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.45% of Delta Air Lines worth $893,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 5,196,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,387. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

