Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,491,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,265,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

TJX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. 5,595,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

