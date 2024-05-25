Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.50 Billion Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105,345 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.21% of Ross Stores worth $1,495,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. 7,640,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

