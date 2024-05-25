Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.11 Billion Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,829,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,108,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,270,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,246. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

