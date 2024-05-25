Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $550,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

MMC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 920,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $211.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

