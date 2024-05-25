Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.92% of TransDigm Group worth $516,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,111,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 40,203 shares valued at $49,550,425. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $19.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,350.31. 134,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $768.23 and a 52-week high of $1,350.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.