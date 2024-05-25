Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 117,880 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,880 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $428,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $69.88. 733,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

