Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 21,455 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.62% of Intuit worth $1,085,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $55.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $606.99. 4,251,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.59 and its 200-day moving average is $620.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

