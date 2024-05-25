Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 251,520 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,317,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.87% of Raymond James worth $1,373,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 672,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

