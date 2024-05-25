Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Shares Up 0.3%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

