Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $170,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,269. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

