Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 5,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Prosus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

