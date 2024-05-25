PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PTC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.00. 550,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,784. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.