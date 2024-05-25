Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

