Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 331,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 75,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

