Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $0.11 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.11 and approximately $615.49 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,097.01 or 1.00022017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00109003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $414.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

