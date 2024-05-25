QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of QuickLogic worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $74,392.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $74,392.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $468,082. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 394,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $182.41 million, a PE ratio of 210.83 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

QuickLogic Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.