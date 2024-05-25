RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $835.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $861.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.74.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.