Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Raymond James by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Raymond James by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

