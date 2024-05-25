RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $276.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.57.

NYSE RBC opened at $291.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day moving average is $264.55.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

