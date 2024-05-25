Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 0.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,388 ($55.77) and last traded at GBX 4,412 ($56.08). 1,633,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,250,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,441 ($56.44).

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,397.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 115.90 ($1.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,502.20%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($56.93), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($588,850.74). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

