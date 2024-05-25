Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Shares Down 23.9%

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$112.66 and last traded at C$112.66. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.00.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$148.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.11.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

