Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 13.63% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $370,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $608,498.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,596 shares of company stock worth $3,924,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

RYTM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 305,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

