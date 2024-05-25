Robert W. Baird Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $84.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

