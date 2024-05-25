Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,303 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,900,420.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

NYSE:HQL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $4,709,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

