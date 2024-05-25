Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Director Brett Widney Hoge Purchases 33,685 Shares

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge acquired 33,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $16,842.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

