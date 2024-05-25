SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,385 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,165 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

