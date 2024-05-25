SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.24. 661,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

