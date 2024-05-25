Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,853,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

