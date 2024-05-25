Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $19,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $23,157.50.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

SBUX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 10,746,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 278,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 131,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Starbucks by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 361,489 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.