Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 43,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 120,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.88.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
