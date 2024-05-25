Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 43,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 120,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.88.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

