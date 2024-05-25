Sepio Capital LP Buys 10,492 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 539,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $845,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 3,579,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,520. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

