Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,318 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $442,000. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 19,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $8,349,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 190,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,464. The firm has a market cap of $437.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.