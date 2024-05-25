Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,510,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,188. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

