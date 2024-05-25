Sepio Capital LP Has $10.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 400,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

