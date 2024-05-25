Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 70,718 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 2,741,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

