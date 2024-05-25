Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,546,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $336.67 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

